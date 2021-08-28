Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of The Simply Good Foods worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.35 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.