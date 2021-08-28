Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,515 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,549,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $322.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

