Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 183 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $701.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $652.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

