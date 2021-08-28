Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 402,725 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402,725 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

