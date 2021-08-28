Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of Skyline Champion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

