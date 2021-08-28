Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

