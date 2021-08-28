Contrasting APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for APA and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 8 1 2.63 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus price target of $24.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.60 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.35 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

