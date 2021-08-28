Contrasting Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and boohoo group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $7.77 billion 3.97 -$1.89 billion ($0.94) -15.94 boohoo group $2.26 billion 2.05 $117.55 million $1.93 38.08

boohoo group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Japan Railway. Central Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than boohoo group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, boohoo group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and boohoo group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway -17.94% -4.15% -1.62% boohoo group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Central Japan Railway and boohoo group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 1 0 0 0 1.00 boohoo group 2 1 6 0 2.44

Summary

boohoo group beats Central Japan Railway on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

