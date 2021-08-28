Contrasting Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

31.5% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 7 0 3.00

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.54, indicating a potential upside of 73.28%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.33 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.15 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

