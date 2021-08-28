Contrasting Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -17.58% -86.14% -12.03% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

81.8% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wix.com and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 16 0 2.84 Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $289.28, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Wix.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Blend Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 12.67 -$165.15 million ($3.15) -70.96 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Summary

Blend Labs beats Wix.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

