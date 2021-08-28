Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.44 or 0.00013233 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $132.33 million and $9.55 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 63,440,757 coins and its circulating supply is 20,558,694 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

