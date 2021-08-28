Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,313 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.47% of Copart worth $459,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 626,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

