Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $7,641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,890.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

