Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 108,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78,089 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

