CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $34,503,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $17,594,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $14,715,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

