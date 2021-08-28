CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,086 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty comprises 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of CoreSite Realty worth $94,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 192,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,656. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.