Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the July 29th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 486,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
