Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lessened by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,740. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

