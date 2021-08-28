Corra.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00015382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and $38.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

