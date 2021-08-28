Corundum Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 699,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,748,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 182,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

