Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $80,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

