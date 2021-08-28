Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.26.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

