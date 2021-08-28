Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.78. Coupang has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

