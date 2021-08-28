Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Tops $67.54 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and $6.32 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

