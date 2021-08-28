Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVTY stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

