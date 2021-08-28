Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $319.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

