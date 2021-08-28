Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

D stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

