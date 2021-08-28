Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $632.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.21. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $635.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

