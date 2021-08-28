Creative Planning Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Aug 28th, 2021

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,661 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

