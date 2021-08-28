Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.