Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Creative Planning reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.81% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.73.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

