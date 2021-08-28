Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 92,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

