Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 79,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVS Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 81,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.