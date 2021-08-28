Creative Planning Has $11.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 181.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

