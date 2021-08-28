Creative Planning Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Creative Planning cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.75% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38.

