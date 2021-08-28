Creative Planning Has $13.16 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

