Creative Planning Has $14.09 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

