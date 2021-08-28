Creative Planning Has $14.92 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

