Creative Planning Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Zscaler worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $273.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

