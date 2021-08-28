Creative Planning Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 481,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

