Creative Planning Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.