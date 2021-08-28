Creative Planning Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.99 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

