Creative Planning Has $19.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $246.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.