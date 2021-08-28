Creative Planning Lowers Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

