Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

