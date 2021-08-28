Creative Planning Purchases 1,013 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

NYSE TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.52. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.