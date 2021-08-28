Creative Planning Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

