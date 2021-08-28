Creative Planning Sells 19,249 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

Intuit stock opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

