Creative Planning Sells 19,907 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

