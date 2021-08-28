Creative Planning Sells 20,699 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $305.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.